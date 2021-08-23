Plymouth Argyle striker Ryan Hardie has received high praise, with manager Ryan Lowe labelling his recent performances as “different class”.

The Pilgrims have enjoyed a strong start to the new season, with strikers Luke Jephcott and Ryan Hardie both performing well.

Both Jephcott and Hardie have managed four goals in their first five games across all competitions, while the former has chipped in with two assists and the latter providing one.

Now, Scottish hotshot Hardie has received high praise from Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe.

Following another impressive performance in their weekend win over Shrewsbury Town, in which Hardie netted twice and laid on an assist, Lowe labelled the striker as “different class”.

As quoted by BBC Sport, the Plymouth boss said:

“He’s been different class.

“When he’s running at defenders or goalkeepers he’s immense and the work rate in him was fantastic.”

With Hardie and Jephcott’s partnership firing Plymouth to their second League One win of the season, Lowe and co will be hoping to duo can continue to impress as they look to improve on last season’s 18th place finish.

On the right path

With Hardie already on four goals, the former Rangers striker is only two goals away from equalling his total for last season.

Across all competitions, he managed six goals in 51 outings last season, so if he can continue this strong form he should beat that total comfortably.

Next up for Plymouth

Tuesday night sees Ryan Lowe’s side take on Swansea City in the EFL Cup, which will provide his side with a solid midweek test.

Then, at the weekend, the Pilgrims will be looking to make it four League One games unbeaten against Fleetwood Town. Simon Grayson’s side secured their first win at the weekend after losing their first three games, defeating Cheltenham Town.