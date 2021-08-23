Blackpool managed to fight back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Bournemouth at the weekend in an impressive result.

However, the draw means Neil Critchley is still looking to secure his first three points in the Championship following the Tangerines’ promotion.

Now, we take a look at what the week ahead could hold for Blackpool as the end of the transfer window nears:

The battle for Matty Longstaff

Blackpool are said to be one of multiple sides in the chase for Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff.

The young midfielder is also said to be on Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town’s radar. The Magpies are willing to let Longstaff leave on loan, with Critchley among the managers looking to bring him in.

Sean Longstaff, brother of Matty, previously enjoyed a successful loan spell with Blackpool, so it will be interesting to see if his younger sibling also links up with the club.

Owen Dale pursuit

The Sun on Sunday (22.08.21, pg, 59) stated Dale is on Blackpool’s radar, with the club lining up a £500,000 move.

Crewe Alexandra’s academy graduate could become the latest to move on from Gresty Road after making his way through their youth ranks, with Perry Ng, Ryan Wintle and Harry Pickering among those making the step up to the Championship.

It awaits to be seen if the Tangerines lodge a bid for the attacker, with a move reportedly being eyed up.

The hunt for a first win

Blackpool’s search for a first Championship win will continue against Millwall this weekend.

The Tangerines have two points from four games so far, with Gary Rowett’s side holding the exact same record.

Both sides will be determined to secure their first three points of the season, so it will be interesting to see how Saturday’s clash at Bloomfield Road pans out.