Preston North End boss Frankie McAvoy has been quizzed on Connor Wickham, who’s been in training with the Lilywhites following his Crystal Palace exit.

Wickham, 28, is a free agent following his release from Crystal Palace.

The Englishman has endured a tough time with injuries over the past few seasons now having made just 33 league appearances since the start of the 2016/17 season, with the Eagles and on loan at Sheffield Wednesday during the 2019/20 campaign.

He was let go by palace this summer having not made a single league appearance all last season and now Championship strugglers Preston North End are looking into a potential deal for the for striker, who’s been involved in a few training sessions with the club recently.

Speaking to Lancs Live about the situation, McAvoy said:

“Connor is here and we are having a look at him. That is where we are at the moment and we will see how he does.”

The Preston boss then went on to say how there was ‘contact made’ to his club regarding a potential deal for Wickham.

“Obviously Crystal Palace did not renew his contract at the back end of last week and there was contact made to us to see if we’d be interested in having a look,” McAvoy continued.

“That is how it has come about, we are delighted to bring him up here.”

Preston picked up their first win of the season at the weekend. They beat Peterborough United 1-0 at Deepdale after losing their opening three games of the season to pull them up into 20th.

But they’ve scored just three goals in their opening four league fixtures and so McAvoy will be desperate to add some firepower to his side before the transfer window slams shut at the end of this month.

Can Wickham rediscover his form at Preston?

Preston have some good quality players in attack like Sean Maguire, Ched Evans and Scott Sinclair but none have yet to find form in a side that looks as though it could really struggle this campaign.

The problem with Wickham is obviously his injury history – he’s barely played in the last five years and so it’s obviously a risk for Preston to take him on. But should he impress McAvoy and the Preston coaching staff over the next few days then we could see him in a Preston shirt very soon.

It could be just the move that Wickham needs to get his feet back on the ground and start scoring once again.