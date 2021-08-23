Blackburn Rovers tasted defeat for the first time in their 2021/22 Championship campaign at the weekend, falling to a 2-1 loss to West Brom.

Ben Brereton’s 51st-minute goal wasn’t enough to fire Blackburn Rovers onto a comeback, with goals from Alex Mowatt and Matty Phillips securing all three points for Valerien Ismael’s side.

However, Tony Mowbray and co will now be looking to put the defeat behind them and press on. With that in mind, here’s a look at what this week could bring:

Ian Poveda inbound?

As reported by Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers are said to be hopeful of securing a loan deal for Leeds United’s Ian Poveda before the end of the month.

Mowbray has been trusted with top talents like Harvey Elliott and Taylor Harwood-Bellis in recent seasons, so it would be interesting to see how the 21-year-old fares at Ewood Park if a move goes through.

It seems work is still to be done on the deal, but optimism is growing over an agreement at Blackburn.

Potential loan for McBride

The Sun reporter Alan Nixon stated that a loan move to Doncaster Rovers is “possible” for Blackburn prodigy Connor McBride.

Young striker McBride impressed for Rovers’ U23s last season, netting 12 goals and providing six assists in 20 outings.

After an impressive 2020/21 campaign with the youth side, it awaits to be seen if the former Celtic youngster gets a shot at senior football with Doncaster this season.

Middlesbrough test

This weekend, Mowbray’s side will get the chance to bounce back from their defeat to West Brom against Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough.

Boro, who played out a goalless draw with Derby County at the weekend, have collected five points from their first four games and will be determined to make a return to winning ways at the Riverside.