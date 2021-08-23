Bristol City midfielder Adam Nagy looks set to complete a return to Italy, with reports stating a deal could be done today.

Hungarian international Adam Nagy has been eyeing up a move away from Ashton Gate this month.

Nigel Pearson confirmed earlier this month that the midfielder had his heart set on a summer switch, a switch it has now been claimed he has been looking for since last summer.

Now, Bristol Live has reported that a move to Serie B side AS Pisa is set to be sealed soon.

The report states a transfer could be signed off as early as today (Monday), so it will be interesting to see how that develops.

With Nagy not in Pearson’s plans and the player looking to start afresh elsewhere, a move is best for all parties, so it will be hoped that the finishing touches can be put on a deal to bring his time in England to an end.