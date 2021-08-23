Brandon Hanlan is now attracting interest from Wycombe Wanderers, Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has confirmed.

Earlier this month, it emerged that League One side Lincoln City had failed with a bid for Bristol Rovers striker Brandon Hanlan.

The 24-year-old striker is attracting interest from the third-tier following the Gas’ drop to League Two, with Joey Barton stating the player wants a move to the Imps.

However, it has now emerged that Hanlan could have another option available to him, with Wycombe Wanderers entering the fray.

As revealed by Barton, Wycombe have now join Lincoln in lodging a bid for Hanlan.

As quoted by Bristol Live, Bristol Rovers boss Barton reiterated that he is determined to keep the striker at the Memorial Stadium. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I’m desperate to keep him because I told you when I first came in, I think he’s a legitimate 20-goal-a-season striker.

“The problem we’ve got is what you want to do and what the business aspect of it is.

“It’s difficult we’ve had Lincoln and Wycombe bid for him. Obviously, they’re in a bigger division than us, they’ve got more money to offer him than us, but at the end of the day, he’s a contracted player.”

With Bristol Rovers facing a fight to hold onto their key striker beyond the end of the window, it will be interesting to see how the saga pans out in the coming days.

Wycombe’s bright start

Following their relegation from the Championship, Gareth Ainsworth’s side have enjoyed a successful start to the new campaign.

With new signing Sam Vokes leading the line in impressive fashion, it will come as encouraging news to fans to hear they’re not planning on stopping their attacking recruitment just yet.

At the weekend, the Chairboys got the better of Lincoln on the pitch, defeating Michael Appleton’s side 1-0. However, with the two sides tussling over Hanlan, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this latest battle.