Blackburn Rovers are looking to secure a deal for Leeds United winger Ian Poveda, according to reports.

Tony Mowbray has been trusted with a host of top young talents in recent seasons.

The likes of Harvey Elliott, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jarrad Branthwaite all joined on loan last season, while Liverpool prodigy Leighton Clarkson will spend the 2021/22 campaign at Ewood Park.

Now, it has emerged that Leeds United youngster Ian Poveda could be the latest young star to link up with Blackburn Rovers on loan.

As per a report from Lancs Live, Blackburn are growing in optimism that they can secure Poveda’s services on a season-long deal before the end of the window.

The former Manchester City prodigy has impressed at youth level but has been unable to secure consistent game time in Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team, opening the door for a loan move away.

With Rovers hopeful of a loan deal, it will be interesting to see if Poveda makes the switch to the Championship side in an effort to prove himself away from Elland Road.

An exciting talent

While he has been unable to break into Bielsa’s senior side just yet, the 21-year-old winger looks to be a bright prospect for the future.

Usually operating on the right-wing, Poveda is a direct runner, showing no fear in taking on his opposite number.

He isn’t the finished article just yet and needs to improve his end product, but it would be interesting to see how the London-born ace fares in the Championship should a loan move to Blackburn materialise.