Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom is expected to depart this summer and has entered into advanced talks with former club PAOK according to reports in Greece.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock suggested Akpom would benefit from first-team football elsewhere and it looks increasingly likely that PAOK will give him that opportunity.

The details of the deal are revealed in the report, with the striker departing on a season-long loan and PAOK and Middlesbrough splitting his wages 50/50. There is an option to turn the loan into a permanent move at the conclusion of the season, although there are no clauses to determine a mandatory purchase.

He left PAOK last summer after spending two years in Greece. In 79 appearance in all competitions he scored 18 goals and registered a further 10 assists during that time.

A strong start but it didn’t last

Akpom scored two goals in his first two games for Middlesbrough. He made his Boro bow against QPR in September 2020 and scored the opening goal in the 1-1 draw. The forward then scored on his home debut, netting the second goal in the 2-1 win over Barnsley at the Riverside.

But despite scoring two in two, Akpom then scored three in the next 37 games. His goalscoring touch was certainly short lived at Middlesbrough and it is no surprise Warnock is looking to move him on.

A move that would suit all parties

It is no secret that Middlesbrough are keen to let Akpom leave this summer. The player is down the pecking order behind Uche Ikpeazu, but Warnock has even preferred Matt Crooks and Duncan Watmore in the number nine role despite preferring to play elsewhere. Not only that but 18-year-old Josh Coburn was preferred to Akpom at the weekend.

It shows Warnock’s attitude towards Akpom and that he is not a valued member of the squad as things stand. He doesn’t fit with how Middlesbrough want to play and his quality has not shone through. A move back to PAOK on loan will allow him to gain confidence and get minutes under his belt on a regular basis.