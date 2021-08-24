Sunderland have started the 2021/22 campaign in near-perfect fashion, taking nine points from a possible 12.

The Mackems are impressed with the football on display and feel rejuvenated by the new transfer policy put in place by owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

That being said, the Black Cats need to strengthen a couple more areas before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

Winger

The first priority should be a new winger. Ideally one who is versatile and can also play striker, much like recent signing Nathan Broadhead. Despite the addition of the Everton youngster, Sunderland may still be seen as lacking quality in depth in this area.

Whilst Wearsiders understand the season is only just underway, some are beginning to doubt if star man Aiden McGeady can provide to the extent he has done since the North East side dropped to the third tier. The former Everton winger is now 35-year-old, so playing three games a week is simply unsustainable for his fitness and career.

Goalkeeper

Admittedly not as important as a winger, but Sunderland could benefit from bringing in a new keeper in a number of ways.

One of these being, it would allow academy product Anthony Patterson, who made his league debut last weekend due to a Burge injury, to go out on loan and gain valuable first-team football. He would then be able to come back to Sunderland a better, more experienced player to be used next season.

The other option the Wearsiders have is to sell starting goalkeeper Burge and bring in a new starter, keeping Patterson for cup games. Recently, former fan favourite Vito Mannone has been linked with a return to the North East and if Sunderland can strike a deal with Ligue 1 side Monaco, he would undoubtedly become first choice for the Black Cats.