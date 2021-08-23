Portsmouth have a busy week ahead of them with the transfer deadline looming.

Portsmouth have made a solid start to the new season under Danny Cowley.

However, they are still in the hunt for more signings before the end of the transfer window.

Here is a look at the week ahead for Pompey-

Read: Portsmouth stance on signing former Wigan Athletic man revealed

More signings on way

Cowley has reiterated the fact he wants some more signings through the door following their 0-0 draw with Doncaster Rovers last time out.

Portsmouth have brought in 12 new faces this summer but have not finished their recruitment just yet.

Their boss has said, as per The News: “I’ll be honest – we’re still a long way from where we want to be. We need to try to add to the squad. Categorically, we need three minimum if we want to achieve what we want to.”

Jay Mingi deal?

Pompey will make a decision as to whether to sign Mingi this week, as reported by The News.

The youngster has been on trial with the League One side over recent times following his departure from Charlton Athletic at the end of last season.

He would boost Portsmouth’s development squad but it is yet to be known whether they see him as a possible first-team player.

Read: Portsmouth trialist from earlier this summer will not be going to Charlton Athletic

Wigan Athletic clash

Cowley’s side travel up north this weekend to take on Wigan in what will be a tough test.

The Latics have spent big money this summer and will be in confident mood after beating Charlton away.