Barnsley have a busy week lined up with the transfer deadline on the horizon.

Barnsley have made a relatively solid start to life under new boss Markus Schopp.

They have picked up five points from their opening four games but will be disappointed they threw away a 2-0 goal lead away at QPR last time out.

Here is a look at the week ahead for the Tykes-

Sheffield United man on radar?

Barnsley have been linked with a move for Sheffield United defender Max Lowe, as reported in The Sun on Sunday (22.08.21, pg, 59).

The Tykes may look to bring in some competition for Ben Williams at left-back before the end of the window and the ex-Derby County man wouldn’t be a bad option for the Yorkshire club.

However, Swansea City and Reading have also been credited with an interest so there will be competition for his signature.

Another midfielder needed?

Schopp could look to bring in another central midfielder to boost his options in the middle of the park, as per a report from the Barnsley Chronicle.

They have some talented young players in that position such Callum Styles, Romal Palmer, Herbie Kane and Josh Benson but could maybe do with some more experience in there.

Birmingham City test

Barnsley take on Birmingham next and face a tough challenge against Lee Bowyer’s side.

They battered Luton Town 5-0 away last time out and will be making the trip to South Yorkshire in confident mood.