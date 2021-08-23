QPR fought back from two goals down to maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-2 draw v Barnsley over the weekend, ahead of what’ll be another hectic week for the R’s.

QPR welcome Oxford United in the Carabao Cup in midweek before Coventry City head to W12 in the Championship.

Mark Warburton’s side sit in 5th-place of the Championship table after their weekend draw v Barnsley and here we look ahead at what this week could hold for the west London club:

One more signing?

West London Sport revealed last week that Warburton would like to bring in one more signing before the end of the summer transfer window.

There’s little over a week left for him to do so and QPR are yet to be linked with anyone who might be that final signing of the summer, though this week could bew the week where we see another name come onto the R’s transfer radar as they look to challenge for promotion this season.

Defender sale?

Exiled defender Todd Kane has been linked with both Coventry City and Stoke City.

The 27-year-old has fallen out-of-favour at QPR after certain events of last season and the R’s have been keen on a sale all summer, though no suitors have yet come forward with a bid.

In the final week of the transfer window, we could expect to see some movement on that front.

Coventry test

The Sky Blues sit a point and a place above QPR in the Championship table. Mark Robins’ side have claimed nine points from their opening four games this season and look to be establishing themselves as early dark horses for a top-six spot.

It’ll be a real test of either side’s mettle when they meet at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this weekend and a game that could potentially hold a lot of goals.