Charlton Athletic have a big week ahead of them as they hunt for more signings.

Charlton Athletic have made a poor start to the new season and have picked up only a single point from their opening four games.

There isn’t long left in the transfer window now and is it obvious the Addicks need more players.

Here is a look at the week ahead for the London club-

Read: Charlton Athletic owner sends message after Wigan Athletic loss

Working on new deals

Charlton boss Nigel Adkins has said the club are working hard behind the scenes to get some more signings through the door, as per a report by London News Online.

They have made seven signings so far this summer but are still lacking that depth in the squad needed to deal with a 46+ game season.

Adkins said after the 2-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic on Saturday: “We’ve got to help the group. It’s a young group, with a couple of good senior players in there, but we need to help the group because that’s important.”

Goalkeeper training with the club

Stephen Henderson is back training with his former club and it will be interesting to see if they decide to offer him a deal.

The ex-Portsmouth and Bristol City man is a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season and would offer some strong competition with Craig MacGillivray for the number one spot.

Read: Charlton Athletic fans react to Corey Blackett-Taylor signing

Crewe Alexandra test

Charlton take on Crewe this weekend and the Railwaymen have also had a tough start to the new campaign.

It is a good opportunity for Adkins’ side to get their first win of the season.

New boy Charlie Kirk will also be taking on his former club.