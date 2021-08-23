Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has spoken out to The Northern Echo about Chuba Akpom’s future at the club.

Middlesbrough are believed to be listening to offers for Akpom, with the striker expected to depart before the closing of the transfer window. A number of clubs are reportedly interested with Panathinaikos and former club PAOK linked in recent weeks. Whilst Championship clubs QPR, Millwall, and Bristol City were previously keen.

Boro boss Warnock all but confirmed his imminent exit in his post-match comments on Saturday afternoon. When asked about Akpom, the veteran manager gave a frank response, suggesting he didn’t do enough in the defeat to QPR.

“He wasn’t here today. I didn’t think he contributed enough much the other night so I give him the weekend off.”

He was then asked if Akpom was set to leave. Warnock kept his cards close to his chest but admitted he should depart to secure first-team football.

“I don’t know. I would think he’d be wanting to do that really for his own sake.”

Thoughts

Middlesbrough drew 0-0 with Derby County at the weekend and Akpom wasn’t in the matchday squad. That speaks volumes especially given their lack of options up front.

18-year-old Josh Coburn came off the bench in the closing stages as Boro chased a winner, and if Warnock prefers to turn to the youngster as opposed to the £2.75m Akpom, it looks as though his days are numbered at the Riverside.

Having said that it’s strange that Middlesbrough would prefer to loan out the forward as opposed to opting for a permanent departure. The move to Teesside has not worked out, but Warnock may see something in him and feels he can have an impact in the future.