The72column is a brand new addition to The72’s content output, where we discuss, debate and dissect major talking points within the English Football League.

Chris Hughton in Nottingham Forest firing line?

Nottingham Forest remain the only team in the Championship to have not picked up a single point yet this season.

A 1-0 defeat away at Stoke City handed Hughton four defeats from four to start the new season – his first full campaign in charge – and the Forest faithful are quickly demanding change after what’s been a really tough stint in charge for the former Brighton boss.

It was after four games and four defeats of the last season that Sabri Lamouchi was sacked as Forest boss and with a crucial trip to East Midlands rivals Derby County in the Championship this weekend, there’s the feeling that Hughton really needs a performance at Pride Park to keep his job intact.

Kieffer Moore madness?

Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore has been linked with a £7million move to Wolves. Football Insider report that the Premier League side are weighing up a bid for the striker who scored 20 goals in the Championship last season, with Cardiff City open to selling the Welsh international.

Madness.

Mick McCarthy’s side look like top-six contenders after their opening four games of the season but selling an asset like Moore is ludicrous, and for what is measly fee in today’s game as well. Cardiff can do much better than cashing in on Moore after one season.

Alex Mowatt’s West Brom wonder strike

The former Barnsley man followed Valerien Ismael to West Brom over the summer and so far, so good for the former Tykes pair.

Ismael has guided West Brom to three wins and a draw from their opening four games of the season, with Mowatt opening the scoring with his second goal of the season in their weekend win at Blackburn Rovers – and what a goal it was – check out the goal here.