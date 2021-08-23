Former Stoke City midfielder Glenn Whelan is training with Bristol Rovers.

The League Two side are taking a look at the veteran on trial, as per a report by Bristol Live.

Whelan, who is 37-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Fleetwood Town at the end of last season.

The Republic of Ireland international could now earn himself a deal with Bristol Rovers.

Career to date

Whelan is a vastly experienced player and has racked up over 600 appearances in his career to date.

He started out in Ireland at Cherry Orchard before moving to England as a youngster to join Manchester City.

The midfielder then had a spell at Sheffield Wednesday before linking up with Stoke in January 2008.

He went on to become a great servant to the Potters and spent 10 seasons with them, playing 338 games in all competitions.

Aston Villa then lured him away from Stoke in 2017 and he spent two years in the Midlands.

Last couple of years

Whelan had a spell in Scotland with Hearts after leaving Villa before moving back to the Football League with Fleetwood last term.

Bristol Rovers have made a poor start to the new season and could see him as someone to boost their midfield options.

Whelan has got bags of experience which could come in handy for the Pirates if they decide to sign him.