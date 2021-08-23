Blackburn Rovers striker Connor McBride could still head to Doncaster Rovers on loan.

Journalist Alan Nixon says a deal is ‘possible’ (see tweet below).

McBride, who is 20-years-old, was linked with a loan switch to Doncaster earlier this summer.

However, it has gone quiet since then.

One in, one out?

Doncaster attacker Omar Bogle is attracting interest from League Two side Bradford City and if he goes a space will be freed up in their squad.

This could allow Richie Wellens’ to swoop in for McBride to boost their attacking department.

Highly-rated

McBride joined Blackburn from Celtic last year and is being tipped for a bright future at Ewood Park.

The attacker scored 12 goals for Rovers’ Under-23s side last season and could test himself in the Football League now.

Tough start for Doncaster

It has been a difficult start to the new season for Doncaster but they will be pleased with the point they picked up against Portsmouth last time out.

Finances are tight at the moment but there is no doubt the Yorkshire club could do with a few new faces before the end of the transfer window next week.

Bogle is a wanted man and letting him go to pave the way for a new option would be a sensible decision.

A deal for McBride is ‘possible’ according to Nixon and it will be interesting to see what happens.