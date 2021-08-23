Cardiff City’s Aden Flint has been named The72’s Championship Player of the Week for Round Four.

Flint, 32, is currently the top-scorer in the Championship so far this season.

The centre-back has four goals to his name after back-to-back braces for the Bluebirds, with his two goals v Millwall over the weekend helping Cardiff to an impressive 3-1 win at home to the Lions.

Mick McCarthy’s side are quickly asserting themselves as dark horses for a top-six spot in this Championship season, claiming eight points from their opening four games of the season to place themselves in 6th.

Flint continues to be a standout performer for the Welsh club – take a look at some of his stats for the weekend win v Millwall below: