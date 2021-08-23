Darlington have been considering a move for former Bolton Wanderers defender David Wheater, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

The centre-back has been a free agent since being released by Oldham Athletic earlier this year.

Wheater, who is 34-years-old, has also been looked at by League Two new boys Hartlepool United.

However, Dave Challinor’s side have decided not to pursue a move for him now.

Football League stalwart

Wheater is a vastly experienced defender and has racked up over 400 appearances in his career to date.

He started out at Middlesbrough and had early loan spells away as a youngster at Doncaster Rovers, Wolves and Darlington before breaking into Boro’s first-team.

The centre-back went on to play 157 games for the Riverside club and chipped in with 11 goals.

Great servant to Bolton

Wheater moved on from Boro in 2010 and linked up with Bolton Wanderers. He then spent nine years on the books with the Trotters and became a key player for them.

He played 236 times for the Whites and chipped in with 16 goals from defence, playing a key role in their promotion from League One in 2017.

Wheater left the Trotters at the end of the 2018/19 season when they were relegated from the Championship and was subsequently snapped up by Oldham.

He made 35 appearances for the Latics before they released him and Darlington are now weighing up a move.