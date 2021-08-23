Another weekend of Championship didn’t fail to deliver – here’s The72’s Championship Team of the Week for Round Four.

Swansea City beat Bristol City 1-0 on Friday night, with the remaining 22 Championship teams paying on Saturday. QPR came back to draw 2-2 with Barnsley in the early kick-off, with wins for all of Stoke City, Huddersfield Town, Preston, Fulham, Cardiff and West Brom in the 3pm fixtures.

Birmingham City picked up the most impressive win of the weekend though after their 5-0 humbling of Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, whilst Blackpool fought back to claim a point at Bournemouth, and Derby County and Middlesbrough played out a goalless draw.

Plenty of fine team and individual performances and here’s our Team of the Week for Round Four: