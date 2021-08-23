Former Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke is training with Bristol Rovers.

The experienced attacker has linked up with the League Two side on trial ahead of a potential move, as per a report by Bristol Live.

Clarke, who is 36-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Shrewsbury Town at the end of last season.

He has spent the summer as a free agent and spent time training with Gloucester City. However, they decided not to offer him a deal, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live.

Bristol Rovers have now brought him in following their poor start to the new season under Joey Barton.

Clarke’s situation

Clarke spent the past season with Shrewsbury in League One but made only 10 appearances in all competitions for Steve Cotterill’s side before they let him leave at the end of June.

Sheffield United favourite

The forward was a hit during his time at Sheffield United from 2016 to 2020 and played a key role in their rise from League One to the Premier League under Chris Wilder.

He fired 32 goals in 95 games for the Blades before they let him leave last year when his deal ran out.

Other spells

The Birmingham-born man has also played for the likes of Wolves, Sheffield Wednesday, QPR, Swindon Town, Charlton Athletic, Coventry City and Bury in the past.

He has racked up over 500 appearances in his career to date and has scored 152 goals.