Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock heaped praise on goalkeeper Joe Lumley in his post-match comments, after the shot stopper’s man of the match performance against Derby County at the weekend.

Middlesbrough entered the game after a disappointing result at home to QPR in midweek. The Teessiders lost the game 3-2 despite having a man advantage for the majority of the second half.

Neil Warnock’s side looked to bounce back against Derby, but were only able to muster a 0-0 draw at Pride Park. They managed their first clean sheet of the season and the Boro boss hailed goalkeeper Joe Lumley as the difference between a draw and a loss.

“I said to him ‘you won us a point today Joe’,” said Warnock.

“A goalie’s got to get us ten to fifteen points, a good goalie. You look at (Peter) Shilton at Forest and people like that, they’re fifteen or twenty points them. That’s a good point for us today in the end.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t win it but if I hadn’t have been him in the first half, we might have lost it.”

Lumley’s best Boro game so far

The summer signing has not set the world alight since joining from QPR on a free transfer. Although steady in Boro’s first two games of the campaign away at Fulham and at home to Bristol City, he had a poor game against his former side last week.

Therefore it was imperative that Lumley improved and he did that with aplomb against Derby. Despite not getting the victory there were positives for Middlesbrough to take out of the game; the biggest of which was Lumley’s performance.

Boro brought in Luke Daniels from Brentford following his release and Warnock could have easily made a reactionary decision and dropped Lumley for Daniels at Derby. However, Lumley looks to firmly have the number one spot. He showed exactly why against Derby.