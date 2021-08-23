Sheffield United face another crucial week, with the end of the transfer window quickly drawing to an end.

Slavisa Jokanovic still awaits his first league win in charge of Sheffield United. His side were dealt a late and cruel blow v Huddersfield Town last time out, losing 2-1 in injury time at Bramall Lane.

The Blades sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table after their opening four games and with little over a week of the transfer window left, the pressure is now on for Jokanovic and the Blades hierarchy to bolster their squad.

Here we look at the week ahead for the Blades:

Ramsdale replacement?

Aaron Ramsdale is now an Arsenal player. In the 4-0 defeat v West Brom it was Michael Verrips who was handed the no.1 spot and v Huddersfield over the weekend it was Wes Foderingham.

After selling Simon Moore in the summer too, Jokanovic now finds himself with a bit of a dilemma in goal – does he stick with the relatively underwhelming likes of Verrips and Foderingham or look to spend some of those Ramsdale million on a replacement?

Should he opt for the latter then we should see some movement in the transfer market pretty soon.

Squad clearance?

The Sun reported over the weekend that the Blades could look to sell both Rhian Brewster and Oli Burke in a quick-fire clearance sale before the end of the month.

The pair haven’t impressed since joining Bramall Lane and Brewster especially could be someone who the club looks to sell on and recoup whatever they can of that £25milllion fee they paid for him last summer.

That, combined with the Ramsdale fee which could rise as high as £30million, would give the Blades some much-needed funding but whether they recover it in time to make some purchases this month remains to be seen.

Derby, Luton Town tests

Sheffield United host Derby County in the Carabao Cup in midweek before travelling to Luton Town.

It’s another two huge games for the Blades – crisis club Derby County have surprised a few so far this season with their steel in the Championship whilst Luton Town have proved indifferent, sitting in 11th-place after a 5-0 humbling at home to Birmingham City over the weekend.

Sheffield United need a win and they need a goal too – they’ve scored just once in their opening four Championship games this season.