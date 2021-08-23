Hull City have made an enquiry about the availability of Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison.

Hull City have looked into a possible deal for the young attacker, as per a report by Hull Live.

However, it appears the Championship side are pursuing a permanent move for Tyler Smith instead from Sheffield United.

Jebbison, who is 18-years-old, is a man in-demand right now in the Football League with the likes of Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion linked over recent times, per journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

Who is he?

Jebbison joined Sheffield United’s academy in 2018 and is highly-rated by the Yorkshire side.

He started his career in Canada in the ANB Futbol academy before relocating with his family to England four years ago.

Jebbison spent time away on loan in non-league at Chorley during the first-half of the last campaign before returning to Bramall Lane.

The striker was handed then his first-team debut for the Blades in a Premier League clash against Crystal Palace in May before he started a week later and scored against Everton.

What next?

He may well be leaving Sheffield United on loan before the end of the transfer window to get some experience under his belt this season.

Hull have considered a move for him but are in for Smith instead as they look to boost their attack.

This could open the door for the likes of Sunderland, Doncaster or Burton to swoop in.