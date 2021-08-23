Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins says things are going on behind the scenes as they look to bring in more players.

Charlton Athletic’s manager says his squad are in need of more ‘help’, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks have made a poor start to the new season and have picked up just a single point from their opening four games.

They have lost their past three league games in a row and are looking to bolster their ranks before the end of the transfer window.

Adkins quotes

Adkins has said: “There have been things going on behind the scenes. We’ve got to make sure the budget that is being worked to, we can utilise it as best we can to help the group.

“We are all feeling it at the moment because the results are not what we want. We’ve had spells of good performance – but not enough – and we’ve been punished with some goals.”

He added: “We’ve got to help the group. It’s a young group, with a couple of good senior players in there, but we need to help the group because that’s important.”

Business so far

Charlton have been patient with their recruitment in this transfer window as they search for the right characters.

They have now managed to bring in seven signings this summer in Craig MacGillivray, Akin Famewo, Sean Clare, George Dobson, Charlie Kirk and Corey Blackett-Taylor.

However, it is evident that the squad needs more depth in it and Adkins says they are working hard this week to bring in some more players.