Wolves are readying a £7million offer for Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore, reports Football Insider.

Moore, 29, could be on the verge of a surprise Cardiff City exit after Football Insider have first revealed that the Bluebirds are ‘open’ to offers for the Wales striker, and that Wolves are ready to submit a £7million bid.

Having joined from Wigan Athletic in a £2million deal last summer, Moore went on to score an impressive 20 goals in 42 Championship outings last season.

He shone under first Neil Harris and now Mick McCarthy but Football Insider say the Welsh club are in need of some funding and that they’ll be willing to let their star striker leave.

Is £7million a good price?

Moore’s contract runs out in 2023. Should the club want to sell him then they’ll no doubt get the best price this summer or in January, given his contract situation and also after his most prolific league campaign to date.

At 29-years-old though, and for a player who’s never played in the Premier League, £7million might be a debatable fee – Moore is obviously a quality striker and could fit into the style of play at Wolves nicely given his physical attributes, but it’d no doubt be a risk from the Premier League side.

Can he be replaced?

McCarthy’s Cardiff have started the season positively, taking eight points from their opening four games and scoring eight goals in the process.

Moore has netted just once so far this campaign. McCarthy though brought in James Collins over the summer and has the younger likes of Mark Harris and Ryan Wintle to bring through, so Moore can be replaced but whether Cardiff have the goals in them for a promotion push this season, without Moore, remains to be seen.