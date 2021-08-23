Sunderland picked up their third win of the season over the weekend, with a narrow 1-0 victory against AFC Wimbledon in League One.

Lee Johnson’s Sunderland side sit in 4th-place of the League One table after claiming nine points from their opening four games of the season.

They face another jam-packed week as the Carabao Cup comes back around too – here we look at the week ahead for the Black Cats:

Jebbison latest

Alan Nixon revealed over the weekend that Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison isn’t keen on a loan move to Belgian outfit Beerschot. He’s been closely linked with the Black Cats this summer but United are set to command a £1million loan fee to take the striker for the season.

His disinterest in a move to Beerschot definitely hands Sunderland a boost in their pursuit of the 18-year-old and as the transfer window nears its final week, we could see some more activity on this particular transfer front.

Arsenal links

Johnson’s side are also being linked with a loan move for Arsenal’s young full-back Ryan Alebiosu. Roker Report revealed the interest but very little is known about the move as of yet – it’d be a loan move for the 19-year-old who’s a product of the Arsenal youth academy, and he’d certainly bolster the full-back departments at Sunderland which have been a cause for concern all summer.

Blackpool and Wycombe tests

Sunderland travel to last season’s League One play-off winners Blackpool in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup in midweek before hosting Wycombe Wanderers in League One this weekend.

Two really tough games for the Black Cats – they’ll both be a huge test for Sunderland and for Johnson as he tries to find the right balance and rotation of his side, and after these two games we could really get a good idea of how competitive Sunderland will be this season.