AFC Wimbledon came away from the Stadium of Light empty-handed after a 1-0 defeat on Saturday.

A 64th-minute Carl Winchester strike was enough to settle the tie, in which the Dons only managed one shot on target.

Here’s three takeaways from Wimbledon’s defeat:

Kiwi’s number one

In his first full season as Wimbledon’s first choice keeper, Nik Tzanev is making a real impression on the Dons faithful. The New Zealand international made four crucial saves against Sunderland – twice he denied Sunderland’s top-scorer Ross Stewart to keep the Dons in the game. The 24-year-old will be critical this season if Wimbledon want to progress up the table.

Lady Luck

Two deflections in a week have cost the Dons four points. Winchester’s strike took a wicked deflection off Wimbledon’s Ayoub Assal and nestled in Tzanev’s net. This left the SW19 faithful bewildered as to what they have done to deserve another deflected goal. However Dons gaffer Mark Robinson insisted it was Wimbledon’s lack of a press that led to the goal and not luck.

Solid Sunderland

It was clear that Sunderland would be the toughest test the young Dons have faced so far this campaign. Their defensive display impressed the most, cutting the Dons attacks at source and limiting the South Londoners to one shot on target. Callum Doyle was a class above and showed why he is rated so highly by Manchester City. By the end of April, it will be a shock if the Mackems are not challenging at least the play-offs.