Preston North End haven’t had the best of starts to this season in the Sky Bet Championship. Three losses and a single win find the Lilywhites in 20th position.

Preston fans will have some faith after their side beat newly-promoted Peterborough United 1-0 at Deepdale yesterday.

It is early doors yet in the Championship, there are still 42 games left of the 46-game campaign.

Time is more of the essence in the current transfer window which only has nine days left for business to be completed.

According to The Sun on Sunday (22.08.21, pg. 59), one player currently interesting Preston boss Frank McAvoy is said to be St Johnstone midfielder, Ali McCann.

Preston facing Celtic battle for McCann, both interested

In the Sun on Sunday, reporter Alan Nixon claims that Preston boss McAvoy has declared his interest in 22-year-old McCann.

One potential stumbling block to such a move could be the £3million fee that The Scotsman says that the Saints are thought to be holding out for.

A further complication could be the reported interest from Old Firm big guns Celtic who are also said to be interested in him.

Nixon response and two things Lilywhites need to do

Following up a fan question on Twitter, Sun man Alan Nixon not only acknowledges the story was his, but he also mentions two things Preston must consider.

It’s mine … forgot to put it up earlier … Preston keen … but would need to move one out … and work on the asking price https://t.co/QfZvkOArPa — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 22, 2021

Nixon, whilst admitting that McAvoy’s Preston outfit remain keen on a deal for McCann, states two things they need to focus on.

To stand a chance of landing the talented young star, Nixon says that the Lilywhites must shed one player. They then need to chip away at the reported £3million asking price.

Thoughts?

Frank McAvoy expressing his interest in McCann shows that Preston are still shopping around this transfer window.

However, the young midfielder has two years left on his current deal at St Johnstone so any deal would come at a premium.

Preston could do with a player of McCann’s talents to help spark their season. The trouble is he won’t come cheaply and after recent events clubs are being sensible with their finances.

Only the next nine days will bear witness to whether this move by Preston turns into anything more concrete.