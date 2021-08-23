Charlton Athletic are an outfit more than capable of matching any League One side on their day. They showed that last season.

Charlton Athletic fans saw the Addicks end up in 7th place last season, missing out on the play-offs on goal difference.

This season hasn’t started out that well for the Londoners; three defeats and a lone draw seeing them currently occupying 21st place in the table.

Evidence of that disappointing start to their 2021/22 campaign could be seen in the last-gasp manner of their defeat to Wigan at The Valley.

The travelling Latics headed back north with all three points after a double smash-and-grab at the death. Tendayi Darikwa (88′) and James McClean (90+4′) were the architects of the Addicks downfall.

Here are three Charlton Athletic players who didn’t perform in yesterday’s loss to Wigan Atheltic.

Chris Gunther – WhoScored rating 5.83

Veteran left-back Gunther emerged with WhoScored’s lowest rating for any Charlton starter against Wigan.

He failed to impress defensively, winning only one of the two tackles that he contested whilst also failing to make any interceptions or clearances.

On top of this, he completed just 19 of 28 passes he attempted for an accuracy of 68%. He had 53 touches across the whole game, but only seven were in the Wigan third of the field – showing he didn’t get forward enough.

Nigel Adkins will be looking for Gunther to show better consistency over the next 42 games – consistency he is capable of showing.

Ben Watson – WhoScored rating 5.96

Watson saw a fair chunk of possession (5.5%) on the right-hand side of the Addicks’ midfield. He made 52 touches across the game, 47 of these being pass attempts – highlighting his attempts to play a one-touch game.

He completed 41 of these passes (87% accuracy) and provided one key pass leading to a teammate chance. However, only eight of these touches and five of these passes happened in Wigan’s defensive third of the field.

Adkins could do with the likes of Watson getting forward more and asking questions of the opposition.

Charlie Kirk – WhoScored rating 6.08

New signing Kirk didn’t light any fires with his display against Wigan Athletic which turned into a sort team display.

The 23-year-old left-sided forward saw 4% of the game’s possession and this allowed him to work himself into two shooting positions. However, he had no shots on target.

He completed 25 of his 32 pass attempts (78% accuracy) but failed to find that killer pass to set up any chances for his side.

On a more positive note, he did make both tackles he was called on for. However, Addicks boss Adkins will be likely looking for a more incisive cutting edge from Kirk and his other attacking talents.

Quoted data derived from WhoScored’s match page for Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic