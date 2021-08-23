Wigan Athletic were relegated from the Championship two seasons through no fault of their own on the pitch.

Wigan Athletic’s new owner put the club into administration and the EFL were forced to apply a 15-point deduction at the end of the season.

That deduction relegated the Latics and the ensuing administration saw the club struggle to avoid the drop last season.

However, a fighting display saw them avoid relegation to League Two and Leam Richardson’s side are building on that.

The Latics have signed a host of players headlined by the arrival of former Sunderland duo Charlie Wyke and Max Power. Old boy James McClean has also returned to the DW Stadium from Stoke City.

Yesterday saw the Latics lift themselves into 9th position in League One with goals from Tendayi Darikwa (88′) and McClean (90+4′).

Here are three Wigan Athletic players who impressed in a much-needed win against a difficult Charlton Athletic outfit.

Tendayi Darikwa – WhoScored rating 8.44

Darikwa proved his dual-threat capabilities yesterday in a stand-out performance for the Latics.

He completed 32 of 39 passes (82% accuracy) and this involved one key pass to create a chance for a teammate.

Of course, he got forward to open the scoring but the defensive side of his game was strong. He won six of the seven tackles he contested, made two interceptions and two clearances.

A solid display by Darikwa and one worthy of the game’s top rating.

Jack Watmough – WhoScored rating 7.85

25-year-old central defender Watmough was another Latic who stood out in the defensive side of his game against the Addicks.

He won all three of the tackles that he contested, also making five clearances and two interceptions. He won two of his three defensive headers.

As solid as he was at the back, he also helped to keep the ball moving for Wigan. He saw 6.9% of the ball, completing 52 of his 59 pass attempts (88% accuracy) and providing two key passes for teammate chances.

That cohesion and stability served him well and is what Wigan will need across the rest of their season.

Charlie Wyke – WhoScored rating 7.65

Wyke might not have started hitting the straps for Wigan Athletic like he did at Sunderland but he had a solid game yesterday against Charlton.

He worked himself into position for four shots, one of which was on target and two others that were blocked.

His build-up play and ability to bring others into play were also evident. Wyke completed 24-of-35 pass attempts (69% accuracy). Seven of his total touches for the game were inside the Charlton area.

He made a nuisance of himself and surely the goals must start to come at some point.

Quoted data derived from WhoScored’s match page for Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic