Sunderland were consigned to spend another season in League One after failing to gain promotion last time around. They are making waves to change this.

Sunderland are under the new ownership of billionaire heir Kyril Louis-Dreyfus who, at 24 years old, is the EFL’s youngest owner.

The Black Cats have brought in the likes of Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) and Corry Evans (Blackburn) as well as Spurs’ youngster Dennis Cirkin.

They have also stabilised with a core of other loanees from the Premier League as the look to escape from English football’s third tier.

They took a step towards that yesterday with a hard-fought, 1-0 victory over a determined AFC Wimbledon outfit. This was in front of a crowd of just over 29,000 at the Stadium of Light.

It was a win and three points that lifted the Wearside outfit into 5th place in the table.

The vital goal on the day was scored by defender Carl Winchester in the 64th minute of the game.

Here are three Sunderland players who stood out in that 1-0 win in front of their own fans.

Carl Winchester – WhoScored rating 7.56

28-year-old Winchester popped up with that vital goal for the Black Cats just past the hour mark. It was one of two attempts on goal that he fashioned against The Dons.

His game was more than this though with 39 accurate passes (85% success rate) helping to keep Sunderland on the front foot. 15 of these pass attempts were with AFC Wimbledon’s defensive third of the pitch as the destination.

He was tidy on the ball, not losing possession all afternoon and completed the only tackle that he was called on to make.

All-round, it was a solid display by him and one that helped the Black Cats to victory.

Tom Flanagan – WhoScored rating 7.55

Just behind defensive colleague Winchester in the ratings was 29-year-old central defender Flanagan. He made 67 touches over the course of the game for a 5.8% share of the possession.

Sunderland centre-back Flanagan was tidy with his passing, completing 39-of-55 at an accuracy of 71%. He stuck to his defensive duties well, only making three passes in the Wimbledon half.

Defensively, he made both tackles he was called on for, made seven clearances and won nine of the 11 defensive headers he challenged for.

That solidity in defence is something that will benefit the side over the rest of their 42-game season.

Lynden Gooch – WhoScored rating 6.95

25-year-old American winger Gooch is an academy product at the Stadium of Light after signing in 2012 from Santa Cruz Breakers. He’s gone on to make 170 appearances for the Black Cats’ first team.

He was busy yesterday, working himself into three shooting positions and getting two of these on target.

He was successful with 16 of his 25 pass attempts. Three of these were classed as key passes or passes that provided chances for teammates. This number of key passes is understandable bearing in mind that 15 of his attempts were intended for The Dons’ defensive third of the pitch.

Quoted data derived from WhoScored’s match page for Sunderland vs AFC Wimbledon