Cheltenham Town skipper Ben Tozer is wanted by Wrexham, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

The ambitious National League side are keen to sign the centre-back from League One.

Tozer, who is 31-years-old, has been a key player for Cheltenham over the past three years.

He helped them gain promotion from League Two last season but they could now face a battle to keep hold of him.

Big player

Tozer joined the Robins in 2018 having previously been at Newport County and has since played 143 appearances for the Gloucestershire club.

He is a vastly experienced defender in the Football League and has played over 450 games in his career altogether.

Career to date

Tozer started out with spells at Plymouth Argyle and Swindon Town before Newcastle United swooped in for him in 2008.

He then spent a few years in the North East before embarking on stints at Northampton Town, Colchester United, Yeovil Town and Newport.

The defensive stalwart has found a home at Cheltenham now but Wrexham could try and lure him into non-league before the end of the transfer window.

Will he leave?

Wrexham are paying big money for players this summer as they look to get promoted to the Football League and have made some eye-catching signings such as Paul Mullin and Aaron Hayden.

They could tempt Cheltenham with a large bid but would Michael Duff sell his captain?