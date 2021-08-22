Newcastle United want the best cash offer towards Matty Longstaff’s wages amid Championship interest, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Newcastle. Want best cash offer towards Matty Longstaff wages. Sheff U Blackburn Blackpool Huddersfield among those interested. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 22, 2021

Newcastle United are poised to loan the midfielder out for this season.

Longstaff, who is 21-years-old, is wanted by Blackpool, Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers.

Steve Bruce’s side are looking to fix up a loan move for him but his destination is unknown at this stage.

Academy graduate

Longstaff is a product of Newcastle’s academy and has risen up through their youth ranks.

He was handed his first-team debut in August 2019 in a League Cup tie against Leicester City.

The ex-England youth international then scored on his Premier League debut a couple of months later against Manchester United.

Game time dried up

He has since made 20 appearances for the North East club and has chipped in with three goals from midfield.

However, Longstaff has since seen his game time dry up over recent times and is now likely to head out the exit door to get some more opportunities out on loan in the Championship.

What next

Longstaff doesn’t seem to be short of suitors in the Championship and it will be interesting to see where he ends up before the end of the transfer window.

A loan move away will enable him to get more experience under his belt.