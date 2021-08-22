Sheffield United are a club not having the greatest starts to their current Championship campaign. Three losses in four signal that.

Sheffield United fans saw their side drop a little unceremoniously from the Premier League last season. Not these fans are watching them wallow in the Championship drop zone.

As they look to drag themselves out of this mire, decisions are being made on the playing front at the club. Slavisa Jokanovic is looking at both ins and outs at Bramall Lane.

Per local source, The Star, one player who was said to be leaving was young striker Daniel Jebbison.

Sunderland interest and dashed hopes

Sunderland were one side said to be interested in a move for the Blades’ academy youngster. The Star’s James Shield confirmed that sources at the Black Cats had stated that the Wearsiders had made a move for him.

Jebbison made the step up to Sheffield United’s first-team after scoring six in six games for the Under-18s. He scored on his first Premier League start for the Blades in a 1-0 win against Everton.

He’s not been in any of Jokanovic’s four Championship squads this season and looks set for a loan out of Bramall Lane. That loan could, says The Star’s Shield, cost any interested party a £1million fee.

He also mentions that the Blades are thought to favour a temporary move to linked Belgian club Beerschot rather than an EFL loan. That thinking would dash Sunderland hopes.

Player doubts could rekindle fresh Sunderland hope – thoughts?

However, the latest from The Sun’s Alan Nixon could rekindle flagging Sunderland hopes of landing Jebbison:

Sheff U. Jebbison not keen on Beerschot move. Keeps door open for domestic loan. Fee on top making that hard to close. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 22, 2021

With Jebbison not wholly set on a move to the continent, Nixon states that this “keeps [the] door open for [a] domestic loan.”

Sunderland might be encouraged by this development for a youngster who they are said to have made inroads for. However, Nixon does warn that the aforementioned fee is making any agreement hard to finalise.

Daniel Jebbison has shown that he can do it in the Blades’ Under-18s. He’s also shown that he can handle it in his limited exposure to the Premier League.

A drop down to League One isn’t a drop down in levels as one might think. The competition is still fierce in English football’s third tier.

Jebbison would also gain much-needed development playing for a side like Sunderland. He would face big-game crowds and big-club expectations turning out for the Wearsiders.