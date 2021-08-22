Hull City are poised to sign Swindon Town loan man from last season Tyler Smith from Sheffield United.

Hull City are on the verge of signing the attacker on a permanent basis, as per a report by Hull Live.

Smith, who is 22-years-old, is being given the green light by Sheffield United to leave.

He spent last term with Swindon in League One and managed 10 goals in 26 games in all competitions.

Read: Former Hull City defender retires

Career to date

Smith has risen up through the academy at Sheffield United and has been a key player for their youth sides in the past.

They have loaned him out to the likes of Barrow, Doncaster Rovers, Bristol Rovers and Rochdale over recent years to gain experience.

He then linked up with Swindon last season and was a shining light for them in a struggling side.

New chapter

Hull have been in the hunt for a new attacker and appear to have found their man now.

Smith fits the bill for the Tigers as he is young, can play anywhere across the front three and has the potential to develop in the future.

Read: Player released by Hull City signs for new club

It is a slight surprise to see Sheffield United willing to let him leave on a permanent basis.

Grant McCann will be looking to get this deal over the line as soon as he can do.