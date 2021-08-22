Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has reacted to their 2-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic yesterday.

Charlton Athletic’s chief took to Twitter after the game to send the following message (see tweet below).

Another disappointing loss in a very even game. Time to turn this around. The team needs our support. #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) August 21, 2021

The Addicks’ poor start to the new season continued yesterday with a disappointing home defeat.

Sandgaard says they need to turn this around with the club only picking up a single point from their opening four matches.

It was a fairly even game yesterday but Wigan edged it at the death with goals from Tendayi Darikwa and James McClean.

What’s going wrong at Charlton

Many feel the club are still a few signings short of where they should be.

Charlton have been very patient with their recruitment this summer but face a race against the clock now to get more players in before the end of the window.

The signings they have made are decent. Jayden Stockley, Sean Clare, Charlie Kirk and George Dobson are all solid League One players.

The problem they face is the lack of depth in the squad compared to teams like Wigan yesterday.

What next

Charlton welcome Crewe Alexandra to the Valley next weekend and will be desperate to pick up their first win of the season.

The Railwaymen are struggling for form as well and have also picked up only a single point so far.