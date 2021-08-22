Kamil Grosicki has signed for Pogon Szczecin following his departure from West Bromwich Albion.

The winger has made a move back to Poland, as announced on Twitter (see tweet below).

🔥 WRÓCIŁ! 🔥 Kamil Grosicki piłkarzem Pogoni Szczecin! Witaj w domu, @GrosickiKamil! 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/NgwZIYMKFg — Pogoń Szczecin (@PogonSzczecin) August 21, 2021

Grosicki, who is 33-years-old, was released by West Brom at the end of last season and has since been a free agent.

He was linked with Derby County at the start of last week, as reported by Football Insider.

However, Pogon Szczecin have now swooped in.

Struggled to make an impact at the Hawthorns

Grosicki was signed by West Brom in January 2020 from Hull City and helped the Baggies gain promotion in his first season at the club.

However, he struggled for game time last term in the Premier League and made just three league appearances before he was shown the door at the end of June.

Key player at Hull

The Poland international was a hit during his time in East Yorkshire and spent four years with the Tigers.

Grosicki fired 25 goals in 123 appearances for Hull in all competitions before his move to the Midlands.

Prior to his move to England, the pacey wide man played for the likes of Jagiellonia Białystok, Sivasspor and Rennes.

He has now joined Pogon Szczecin who finished 3rd in the Polish top flight in the last campaign.