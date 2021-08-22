Preston North End have had a somewhat disappointing start to their 2021/22 Championship campaign. Three losses in four games see them 20th in the table.

Preston fans had to put up with inconsistency last season. They looked to be set to do so this season. However, brighter days might be ahead after a battling 1-0 win against Peterborough United yesterday.

Lilywhites defender Patrick Bauer scored that vital goal which gave the Deepdale outfit a welcome three points.

However, per Lancs Live, Preston are casting their eyes elsewhere and are looking at ex-Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham.

Connor Wickham – £million transfers to free agent

Wickham started out at Reading before a move to Ipswich Town and their youth set-up. He quickly found his feet there, progressing to the senior squad where he scored 15 goals in 72 games.

That brought about an £8million move to Sunderland in 2011. After 91 games and 15 goals for the Black Cats, Wickham was on the move again in 2015 – a £7million pound transfer to Premier League side Crystal Palace.

He featured in 50 games for the Eagles, scoring 11 times. The Hereford-born striker also enjoyed a successful 2020 half-season loan at Sheffield Wednesday. During this drop to the Championship, Wickham hit 11 goals in 30 games for the Owls.

After six years at Selhurst Park, Wickham was released by Palace and became a free agent.

Lilywhites interested but yet to decide

Lancs Live reporter George Hodgson confirms that Preston “have made no final decision” on whether or not to follow up on interest in Wickham.

He has been training with the Lancashire side after being offered to them by his agent.

He watched the Peterborough game from the stands but took part in post-match warm-down activities with Preston’s unused players and substitutes.

Hodgson says that there is no concrete commitment from the Lilywhites who he says are continuing to look at other options.

Thoughts?

Connor Wickham has shown that he can score goals at this level. Preston North End have shown that they need these goals.

With that in mind, it would appear a perfect relationship and one that the Lilywhites should follow up.

Obviously, things are not as easy as that. Any decision made must include things such as personal demands and wages as standard.

Beyond these necessities though, Connor Wickham is the type of player who would improve Preston North End.