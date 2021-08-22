Blackpool are lining up a move for Crewe Alexandra attacker Owen Dale.

Blackpool are keen on handing the Crewe Alexandra man a Championship move before the end of the transfer window, according to The Sun on Sunday (22.08.21, pg, 59).

Dale, who is 22-years-old, is another player the Railwaymen could lose soon having seen the likes of Harry Pickering, Perry Ng and Charlie Kirk leave the club this year.

The Tangerines are said to be preparing an offer of £500,000 but David Artell’s side could hold out for double that.

Academy graduate

Dale has been a key player for Crewe over recent seasons and is another product of their academy who has made the step up to become an established first-team player.

He has made 109 appearances for the Cheshire side so far in his career in all competitions and has scored 15 goals, as well as a couple of loan spells away at Altrincham and Witton Albion.

The Warrington-born attacker adapted well to his first ever season in League One last term and managed 11 goals.

What next

Crewe are holding out for £1 million meaning Blackpool would need to offer more than the £500,000 they are reported to be poised to bid.

Dale seems ready-made to play Championship football now and would be a shrewd addition for Neil Critchley’s side if they were able to lure him to Bloomfield Road.