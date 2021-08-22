Swansea City want Brighton’s Jayson Molumby to replace Matt Grimes this month, reports Alan Nixon.

Grimes, 26, has been heavily linked with a move away from Swansea City this summer. The midfielder has been linked with all of Fulham, Bournemouth and Brighton and now Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (22.08.21, pg, 59) that Seagulls midfielder Molumby is a target of Swansea’s.

Molumby, 22, spent the 2019/20 season on loan with Millwall. He thoroughly impressed in his 36 Championship outings before heading to Preston for the second half of last season, where he made a further 15 league appearances.

He’s remained on the south coast going into this season but still has just the one Premier League appearance to his name, and he could now be heading back to the Championship with Russell Martin’s Swans eyeing up the midfielder as a potential replacement for Grimes.