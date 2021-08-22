Reading are looking to sign Sheffield United left-back Max Lowe.

Reading are keen to beat Swansea City and Barnsley to the signing of the defender, according to The Sun on Sunday (22.08.21, pg, 59).

Lowe, who is 24-years-old, is available to leave Sheffield United before the end of the transfer window.

Suitors

The Royals see him as an ideal replacement for Omar Richards, who they have lost this summer to Bayern Munich.

Swansea are interested but would need to sell current left-back Jake Bidwell before they could make a swoop.

Barnsley have also been mentioned and it is believed they are keeping tabs on Lowe in case a late bidder comes in for Callum Styles.

Struggled to make an impact

Lowe has been with the Blades in September last year but has struggled for game time with the Yorkshire club.

He made eight league appearances for them last season as they were relegated from the Premier League.

The ex-England youth international started his career at Derby County and rose up through the youth ranks at Pride Park.

He went on to make 48 appearances for the Rams in all competitions, as well as having loan spells away at Shrewsbury Town and Aberdeen to gain experience.

Sheffield United handed him a Premier League move but could now let him leave with Reading, Swansea and Barnsley linked.