Crystal Palace defender Jaroslaw Jach is a target of both Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic, reports Alan Nixon.

Jach, 27, joined Crystal Palace in 2018 but is yet to make his league debut for the Eagles.

The Polish international has instead spent his time out on loan with five different clubs, including the likes of Fortuna Sittard and last time round Rakow Czestochowa in his native Poland.

Now though, Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (22.08.21, pg, 59) that Jach is a loan target of both Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic in League One.

Both clubs have undergone a rebuild this summer – Ipswich Town completed their 16th signing of the summer in Tom Carroll this week whilst Wigan have brought in a host of players too.

Town though have started the season slowly under Paul Cook and Jach could be brought in as some immediate defensive cover.