Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic ‘wants’ to shift Oli Burke, reports Alan Nixon, and the Blades could let Rhian Brewster go too.

Burke, 24, signed for Sheffield United from West Brom last summer. He featured 25 times in the Premier League last season and managed one goal and one assist, having made three Championship appearances this time round.

But Nixon now writes in The Sun on Sunday (21.08.21, pg, 59) that Blades boss Jokanovic wants to move the Scot on in a ‘clearance sale’.

Nixon also goes on to mention how the Yorkshire club could also let Brewster leave – the striker has just one goal to his name in all competitions for Sheffield United having signed from Liverpool for £23.5million last summer, but the Blades could let him leave if the ‘right offer comes in’ for him.