Manchester City are ‘pushing’ for Philippe Sandler to sign a new contract with the club, before sending him out on loan.

Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (22.08.21, pg, 59) that Manchester City are keen to tie Sandler, 24, down to a new deal before sending him out on loan this summer,.

Blackburn Rovers have been linked with a loan move for the defender and Nixon says that they head the queue to sign him this month before the summer transfer window shuts.

Sandler sees his contract expire at the end of this season and Nixon also goes on to report how the defender ‘may just let his contract run down’ and that, should he do so, City will scrap his loan plans for this summer.

Blackburn meanwhile have had a positive start to the 2021/22 season – many backed them for a tough time in the Championship this year after a difficult summer, and also after losing Adam Armstrong, but they’ve since claimed seven points from their opening four games after their defeat to West Brom yesterday.