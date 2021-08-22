Sunderland will command a fee for Bailey Wright, reports Alan Nixon, putting the defender’s proposed move to Wigan Athletic in doubt.

Wright, 29, has been closely linked with a move to Wigan Athletic this summer.

But the Black Cats ‘want a fee’ for the Australian, according to Nixon in this morning’s Sun on Sunday (22.08.21, pg, 59) which has put his move to Wigan in jeopardy.

Nixon goes on to report how Wright was due to join the likes of of former Black Cats max Power and Charlie Wyke at Wigan and sign a long-term contract with the club, but that Sunderland want a ‘decent’ sum for the defender before approving the sale.

Lee Johnson’s side picked up a 1-0 win v AFC Wimbledon yesterday to place them in 4th whilst Wigan put in an impressive performance away at Charlton Athletic, leaving with all three points after a 2-0 win.