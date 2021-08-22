Crystal Palace arr set to seal the £10million transfer of Will Hughes from Watford and ‘do Leeds United a favour in the chase for Lewis O’Brien’, reports Alan Nixon.

Hughes, 26, is poised to sign for Crystal Palace after refusing to sign a new deal with Watford, with the Eagles opting for the Watford man over Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien.

O’Brien, 22, has been a target of both Leeds United and Palace this summer but Nixon now writes in The Sun on Sunday (22.08.21, pg, 59) that the Terriers ‘may now take less’ for their midfielder, after an initial £10million price tag was reported.

Nixon claims that Huddersfield will now accept an offer of £5million ‘wits extras taking it to £8million’ and goes on to mention that Huddersfield Town are looking at Aberdeen’s midfield enforced Lewis Ferguson as a possible replacement.