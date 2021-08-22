Sheffield United went through a shocker of a season last time out in the Premier League. Relegation threatened the Blades all season and was confirmed with games to play.

Sheffield United’s woes have continued this time around in the Championship. Winless over their opening four games, they sit next to bottom in the table.

The Blades know that this situation cannot go on. Recent reports have said that they are in talks with Manchester United over a loan deal for exciting starlet Amad Diallo.

Amad Diallo – Sheffield United interest

TalkSPORT presenter Alex Crook confirmed on Twitter that Sheffield United were in what he called “quite advanced” talks with Manchester United over a Diallo deal.

Diallo has caught the eye during his brief time at Old Trafford. He featured in eight first-team games and sparkled for the Under-23s with four goals and three assists in three games.

Manchester United value him and Ole Solskjaer has recently gone on record as saying it wouldn’t surprise him if the youngster was to stay at the club this window.

However, Sky Sports have said that Manchester United may allow Diallo to follow a temporary loan deal to “in search of more game time.”

Sheffield United interest threatened by Atalanta bid

According to the website TuttoAtalanta, and taken up by The Sun’s Giacomo Pisa, Sheffield United’s interest could be threatened by his former club Atalanta.

TuttoAtalanta writes in an exclusive that the Serie A club is looking at attempting to land Diallo in what they call a “last-minute operation.”

They mention the difficulty that Diallo would have at Old Trafford maintaining his breakthrough into the senior squad.

TuttoAtalanta also adds a key detail to the mix writing that Manchester United “would like a guaranteed appearance clause” as part of any successful loan bid.

Thoughts?

Sheffield United are in a bit of a state at the start of their current Championship campaign. That cannot be denied.

Amad Diallo showed that he has talent and potential at Atalanta and continued that at Old Trafford.

The Blades’ attacking play has been toothless over the opening four games of this season. The South Yorkshire side have scored just one goal.

Diallo has shown that he has a creative spark and an eye for goals. A drop into a competitive Championship with Sheffield United could be of benefit to both the Blades and Diallo himself.

However, Atalanta’s presence and late interest could be a shadow that threatens a potential move. With that lurking over them, Sheffield United might want to get a deal all tied up early next week.