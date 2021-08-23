Preston North End secured their first points of the Championship season yesterday by beating Peterborough United 1-0 at Deepdale.

One of Preston’s best players in this game was Patrick Bauer who was making his first league start since he unfortunately ruptured his achilles nine months ago.

Not only did Bauer help Preston secure their first points of the season but he also got on the scoresheet himself.

Bauer scored a powerful header in the 14th minute where he met Ryan Ledson’s brilliant cross.

In their opening three Championship games, Preston conceded seven goals and the defensive fragilities of the team were clear as day and needed to be improved massively.

And Bauer did exactly that, his arial ability along with his composure and quality on the ball made Preston very strong at the back.

See what the Preston North End fans had to say about Bauer’s performance below:

Great result, just what we needed. Performance was much better also, however there is still a lot of work to do. Bauer was superb today and made us look more solid. Hopefully something to build on now. #pnefc — Gareth Whittle (@garethwhittle24) August 21, 2021

Bauer has been superb. Got his goal and defended brilliantly. 🇩🇪#pnefc — The Butter Pie Podcast (@TheButterPiePod) August 21, 2021

Why the BFG hasn’t started sooner I do not know, go on Pat my son https://t.co/utrp12PAVr — Charlie (@CharlieGreg15) August 21, 2021

… we signed him on a free, he's better than Lindsay, we've got Patrick Bauer. Not a great game but brilliant display from Bauer. Worthy of the captaincy imo.#pnefc — James Worden (@JamesWorden85) August 21, 2021

Best performance I’ve seen from a North End side in a long, long time. Patrick Bauer made the difference. Headed everything away and wasn’t scared to put a challenge in. Oh, scored a bullet header too😍 #pnefc — Jack Goodwin (@JackGoodwin2001) August 21, 2021

Patrick Bauer elevates our defence massively. Storey and Hughes looked so much better playing alongside him rather than Lindsay. For me if Riis starts we win by a few more #pnefc — Ryan (@ryanbooth95) August 21, 2021