Preston North End secured their first points of the Championship season yesterday by beating Peterborough United 1-0 at Deepdale.

One of Preston’s best players in this game was Patrick Bauer who was making his first league start since he unfortunately ruptured his achilles nine months ago.

Not only did Bauer help Preston secure their first points of the season but he also got on the scoresheet himself.

Bauer scored a powerful header in the 14th minute where he met Ryan Ledson’s brilliant cross.

In their opening three Championship games, Preston conceded seven goals and the defensive fragilities of the team were clear as day and needed to be improved massively.

And Bauer did exactly that, his arial ability along with his composure and quality on the ball made Preston very strong at the back.

See what the Preston North End fans had to say about Bauer’s performance below:

 