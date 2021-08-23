Barnsley drew with Queens Park Rangers 2-2 in the Championship over the weekend.

Markus Schopp’s side headed to London to face Mark Warbuton’s Hoops, in a game which Schopp and the Reds fans would have loved to gain 3 points from after Tuesday night’s disappointing performance at home to Luton.

Barnsley fans would have been over the moon when Dominik Frieser slotted home past Rangers ‘keeper Senny Dieng in the 14th minute, and even more ecstatic when Cauley Woodrow doubled their advantage 13 minutes later, scoring his 50th goal for the Reds in the process.

However, after some questionable tactic tweaks and substitutions made by Schopp, many of which angered the fans, including changing both central midfielders whilst still 2-0 up. As a result, QPR managed to claw themselves back into the game.

Ilias Chair and Charlie Austin both scored in the final 14 minutes of the game, meaning Barnsley only took a point home back to South Yorkshire, despite taking an early lead and creating many chances in the first half.

Here’s how the Barnsley fans reacted on Twitter to the final result:

Schopp is out of his depth. Signs 2 ST's who can't play and instead of getting an actual CM in the middle of the park he brings on 2 6ft+ centre halves clueless awful management — Cam (@xCammy17x) August 21, 2021

Can't understand the substitutions. Shocking second half — Paul Rowell (@LagerTyke) August 21, 2021

QPR 2-2 Barnsley. Very frustrating! — Joe Beardsall (@JoeBeardsall) August 21, 2021

schopp to blame mate, no reason to change it at half time — Tom (@CheethamBFC) August 21, 2021

Well, the substitutions were….questionable. taking our core midfield off for centre halves. Definatly 2 points dropped. But, you also need to freshen things up but we don't have the players to do so. Game should've been out of sight at halftime anyway. — Steve bfc (@st3ve89) August 21, 2021

Halme and Moon in midfield it's like we gave up — Damo (@DAMO_RUSSKY) August 21, 2021

Not one to slate players or managers but that second half management was beyond awful — Harry Gilbank (@Harry_gilbank) August 21, 2021